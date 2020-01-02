Cleveland police seek to identify man seen masturbating at stranger’s front door in Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking the public if they recognize a man who was caught masturbating outside a Detroit-Shoreway residence.
According to the Cleveland Police Department’s Second District, the man accused of trespassing and public indecency was seen walking up to a house on West 58th Street near Breakwater Avenue in the early morning hours of Dec. 28, 2019.
A surveillance system captured the man staring in the front door of the residents before he unzipped his pants and started masturbating.
Police described the suspect as a white male between the ages of 35 and 45 years old. He was wearing a red jacket, flannel shirt, dark pants, and dark shoes while carrying a coffee mug.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Cleveland police Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.
