Community remembers Madison man who died New Year’s Day after being hit by a car

MADISON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Madison man who was hit by a car on his walk home from work, died in the hospital on New Year’s Day.
Michael Medved was well known by people across Northeast Ohio.
He worked at the Sam’s Club in Mentor and the Walmart in Madison.
Those who knew 34-year-old Michael Medved describe him as kind, hardworking and a huge Cleveland sports fan.
“I felt like I was shattered,” said Keli May, Medved’s coworker. “Great person, great personality, always willing to help anyone very loyal, dedicated, he was just probably like an angel.”
May worked with Medved at the Sam’s Club in Mentor for 14 years.
He transferred to the Walmart in Madison in June to be closer to family.
Friends said Medved always walked or biked home from Walmart and that’s what he was doing Monday night when he was hit by a car.
Madison police said it happened at the intersection of North Ridge and Green Road.
Police said Medved was hit by a Nissan driven by a 45-year-old woman, who did call 9-1-1.
Police said they do not believe she was speeding and do think she had a green light.
May spoke to Medved the day he was hit.
She said they had a long conversation about sports, but she never imagined that would be the last one.
“I’m glad that I did talk to him,” said May. “There’s some people that didn’t have that chance. I’m gonna take it as it was a good conversation, something that I’ll remember for a long time.”
May started a Gofundme page to help Medved’s family.
“He would give you the coat off his back so I just felt that I owed him and his family that much,” she said.
She said it has been amazing to see the outpouring of support for her friend.
“You can tell inside the club that it’s very, it’s very silent,” explained May. “A lot of people even outside of the club actually members, customers from Walmart and Sam’s Club are heartbroken. He helped load members carts. Helped them with whatever they need to get anything out and he didn’t really do it because it was his part of his job, he did it because he truly cared.”
May said Medved will never be forgotten.
“That I love him and I miss him and to watch over us,” May said.
Madison police are still investigating the crash.
They do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved.
