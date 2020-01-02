Suspected hit-and-run driver kills young mother on Christmas night on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman hit by a car on Christmas Day has died.
Family members tell 19 News she wasn’t even in the street when it happened.
Melanie Phillips’ siblings say she’d just gotten out of her aunt’s car and was walking on the sidewalk up to her house, when the suspect jumped the curb, ran over her and kept going.
The 35-year-old was a mother of three boys.
Her brother, Richard Chaney, can’t hold back tears when he talks about her.
Phillps was taken to the hospital Christmas night, and doctors tried to help her for nearly five days.
“Just until the last breath, we just were like we’re not accepting death,” Chaney said.
“We just tried to be there for her,” her sister said.
Phillips passed late Monday night, making it hard for her family to celebrate the beginning of this new decade.
“[It’s] very somber, very painful, just knowing that she’s not going to be with us going forward,” her sister said.
“He let us be with her for that time, but you know, she was already with the Lord,” Chaney said.
Police have since arrested 25-year-old Edwin Valentin and charged him in the case.
Somehow, through their sorrow, Phillips’ family says she’d want them to eventually forgive whoever is responsible for her death.
Valentin is due back in court Jan. 13.
We’ll be sure to let you know what happens in his case.
