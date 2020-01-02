Geauga’s Child murder case: Attorneys convene in judge’s chambers for status call

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The decades-old Geauga’s Child murder case found new life in 2019 when authorities tracked down a suspect, the child’s mother, Gail Eastwood Ritchey.
The building that houses the Geauga County Court of Common Pleas is where proceedings will unfold in the heartbreaking case.
Today, the attorneys for Ritchey went into Judge David Ondrey’s chambers for a status call.
Ritchey was not in attendance.
“She admitted that she had birthed a child, placed him in a trash bag and left him in a wooded area,” Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand told the media when the news broke last year.
The baby was discovered by two newspaper delivery workers in March 1993. Here’s what one of them recalls about the moment of their dreadful discovery.
“I always think about him. I’ve never forgot that day. I mean it’s burned into my memory, every step of that day.”
Sheriff Hildenbrand said the father of the child was never told by Ritchey that she was pregnant. They later married and raised three children together. Ritchey refers to her dead baby boy as “It.”
The baby would come to be known as Geauga’s Child. A headstone paid for by caring citizens marks his final resting place.
