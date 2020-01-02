Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Boston College will have its new head coach at the Birmingham Bowl as a spectator, but won't be able to turn to star running back A.J. Dillon. No. 23 Cincinnati, meanwhile, finally gets to face a team other than Memphis. The Bearcats face an Eagles team led by interim head man and wide receivers coach Rich Gunnell. Boston College also won't have career rushing leader Dillon, who opted to skip the game and his senior season to get ready for the NFL draft. The Bearcats lost their last two games, both against No. 15 Memphis.