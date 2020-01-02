I-X Center looking to hire new workers at Saturday job fair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The International Exposition Center, more commonly known as the I-X Center, is hosting a job fair on Saturday to start the new year.
The hopes of the job fair is to hire dozens of workers for the 2020 winter and spring season, which includes 14 shows through June.
- Ohio RV Supershow, Jan. 8 – 12
- Progressive Cleveland Boat Show, Jan. 16 - 20
- Progressive Motorcycle Show, Jan. 24 – 26
- Today’s Bride Wedding Show, Jan. 25 – 26
- Great Big Home & Garden, Jan. 31 – Feb. 9
- Cleveland Golf and Travel Show, Feb 14 - 16
- Cleveland Auto Show, Feb. 21 – March 1
- Piston Powered Auto-Rama, March 13 – 15
- Cleveland Home & Remodel Show, March 20 - 22
- I-X Indoor Amusement Park, March 26 - April 19
- Dru Joyce Classic, April 24 -26
- Original Quilt and Sewing Expo, April 2 - 4
- Ceramics Expo, May 4 - 6
- Ohio Cannabis Health and Business Summit, June 20-21
“As we welcome 2020, the I-X Center is looking to hire 75-100 qualified individuals who will help us provide great experiences to our over 1 million guests," said Claire Anter, director of marketing. "Our team will be very busy this spring as we host returning shows, plus three brand-new shows.”
Hiring will fulfill part-time, evening, and weekend positions. Applications will be accepted for numerous roles, which include:
- Parking lot attendants
- Concession workers
- Cashiers
- Servers
- Bartenders
- Kitchen workers
- General labor
- Tow motor operators
- Janitorial staff
The job fair is scheduled to Saturday, Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.