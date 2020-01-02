Madison Township Police identify man fatally struck by car while walking across the street

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Madison Township Police Department identified the man who was fatally struck by a car while walking across the street on Dec. 30.
The report said the Madison Township Police Department and crews from the Madison Fire District were sent to respond to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Ridge Road (US 20) and Green Road at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Monday.
Police arrived one scene at 6:32 p.m. and found a man lying in the inside eastbound lane breathing, but unresponsive with severe head trauma, according to the report.
The Madison Fire District brought him to Lake Hospital Madison Emergency Department and was later transferred to Metro General Medical Center Main Campus where he died from his injuries, according to police.
The Madison Township Police Department identified him as 34-year-old Michael Medved of Madison.
According to police, the car that hit him was a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by a 45-year-old Madison woman, who made one of the initial 911 calls from the scene and waited for police to arrive.
Police said she remained on scene for the entirety of the investigation.
The police report said although the investigation is ongoing, preliminary findings show that the woman was driving eastbound on North Ridge Road when the car stuck Medved as he was crossing North Ridge Road.
Physical evidence, witness statements and video footage of the intersection showed that the woman had a green light when she entered the intersection, according to police.
Police said data downloaded from the car’s onboard computer showed that she was not speeding at the time of the crash, and other evidence confirmed the car speed.
The Madison Township Police Department said test results are pending, but drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
The report said due to the severity of the cash, the Lake Regional Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene, and the Madison Township Police Department is a participating agency that has traffic crash reconstructionists assigned to the unit.
The investigation is ongoing.
