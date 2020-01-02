Man accused of killing girlfriend by ‘popping off’ gunfire on New Year’s Day now charged with reckless homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 38-year-old man accused of shooting celebratory gunfire just after midnight on New Year’s Day is now facing criminal charges for the death of his 31-year-old girlfriend.
Cleveland Municipal Court records show that Sheldon Stevens is charged with reckless homicide.
According to the report from the Cleveland Division of Police, officers responded to a home on Merrill Avenue after receiving a call for reports of a woman who was shot.
Detectives found the woman, later identified as Erika Miranda, laying on the floor inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound to her face. She later died at MetroHealth Hospital.
While investigating, police learned that Stevens was “popping off” rounds of ammunition to celebrate the start of 2020 when Miranda was shot.
The Merrill Avenue incident is one of 10 shootings that occurred in a nine-hour timespan on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
A total of 13 people were shot in that stretch, including four that injured as gunfire rained out in downtown Cleveland’s Medusa Lounge during a New Year’s Eve party.
Stevens is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. 19 News will be there to cover the court hearing.
