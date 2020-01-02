Westlake man arrested in Crocker Park road rage incident pleads not guilty to assault charges

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58-year-old man pleads not guilty to assault charges after allegedly punching and spitting on another driver during a road rage incident at Crocker Park.
Terrance Tanker, of Westlake, faced a judge Thursday morning.
Tanker pleaded not guilty to the charges.
A pre-trial is set to take place on Feb. 11.
Westlake police said Tanker got into a verbal fight with the victim over driving on a ramp in one of the garages around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Police said Tanker first spit on the victim and then punched the victim in the face.
Tanker is expected to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
