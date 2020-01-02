Man shot in head during violent home invasion, Akron police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are attempting to track down a suspect accused of shooting a man during a home invasion.
Officers responded to a home on Arch Street on Wednesday afternoon and found a 30-year-old man on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to his head.
The victim was able to tell investigators that an unknown male ran into the house and started shooting. Several shell casings were discovered at the scene.
The suspect fled from the scene with the victim’s computer bag and PlayStation 4, according to Akron police.
Paramedics took the shooting victim to Akron City Hospital in serious condition.
Police do not have a detailed description of the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Akron police.
