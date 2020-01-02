Myles Garrett speaks out for the first time on Twitter since his indefinite suspension was upheld in November

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett’s indefinite suspension was upheld on Nov. 21, and that was the last time fans heard from the Cleveland Browns defensive end on Twitter...
...until New Year’s Day.
Garrett finally broke his Twitter silence with an inspirational video that seems to reflect on the past, and how he will be moving forward in this new year.
His message can also be translated as one that can help others.
In the 47-second video, Garrett shares the following message over a slideshow of photos from the past year:
“For what it’s worth, it’s never too late to be whoever you want to be. There’s no time limit, start whenever you want. You can change, or stay the same. You can make the best, or the worst, of it. I promise you, you’re going to make the best of it. I hope you live a life you’re proud of. And if not, I hope you have the courage to start over again... Living and learning, being accountable. Focus on what matters, and what’s important. Growing stronger, getting better, and treating every second as if it’s a gift.”
By keeping the punishment “indefinite,” Garrett will have to apply for reinstatement into the NFL at some point next season.
Garrett will not be able to take part in any Cleveland Browns football activities or be at the organization’s facilities while the indefinite suspension is in effect.
