New Year, new channel to watch on 19 News

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new channel has arrived to the 19 News lineup!
Circle is now on 43.2.
It’s a new network by Opry Entertainment Group and Gray Television, Inc., that’s dedicated to the country music lifestyle. Its lineup includes the return of a weekly broadcast of the Grand Ole Opry, the show that made country music famous.
If you receive 19 News over the air using an antenna, you will need to rescan your TVs in order to access the new channel lineup.
Here is what you need to do to rescan your TV:
1. Make sure you have a VHF/UHF antenna connected to your TV
2. Go to your TV menu
3. Select “Channel Setup” (or similar)
4. Choose “Antenna” and/or “Air”
5. Run “Auto-program”
6. Your TV may take 3 to 15 minutes as it searches for channels.
7. If your TV is not digital, but you have a digital set-top box, refer to your set-top box product manual to learn how to add channels.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.