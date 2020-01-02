Northeast Ohio Weather: Around 50 degrees this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm day ahead for the season as afternoon temperatures make it to around 50 degrees area wide. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. A blustery south wind is in the forecast at 10-20 mph today. The team is tracking an area of low pressure in north Texas. This storm will eject towards us tonight. Moisture increases from the south. I have rain developing from south to north tonight. Most of the rain will happen overnight and early Friday. A wet morning drive is in the forecast for your Friday. It will be a very warm night for this time of year as many spots stay above 40 degrees.