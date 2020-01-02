Northeast Ohio weather: Widespread rain moves in tonight, snow returns for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you have anything that you need to get done outside, today is the day to do it.
Widespread rain will arrive after midnight.
Rain will linger through Friday morning’s commute.
We will dry out in the Cleveland area by lunchtime.
Areas south of Akron will dry out during the afternoon.
We’ll get a break in the rain through about 10:00 PM then another round of rain will move in Friday night.
Scattered showers will continue through Saturday morning.
As temperatures fall during the day Saturday, rain will change to snow.
Pouring over the latest model data, we’re expecting a widespread 1″ - 3″ of new snow. Some spots may see up to 4″.
High temperatures will be around 47° on Friday.
We won’t get below freezing on Friday night.
Due to this, the first inch of Saturday’s snowfall may melt.
Melting or not, Saturday will be a slushy, messy day.
Snow will move out by early Sunday morning.
Another round of snow (mixing with rain) will move through on Sunday night, courtesy of an Alberta Clipper passing through the area.
