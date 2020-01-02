I-77 southbound reopened in Summit County after rollover crash; good samaritans helped driver out of car

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A portion of I-77 southbound in Summit County was closed because of a rollover crash.
Officials say that the driver of a Toyota Yaris lost control of the vehicle, causing it to rollover multiple times.
According to authorities, the crash happened on I-77 between US 224 and Arlington Road.
The driver was reportedly pulled from the vehicle by bystanders before deputies and EMS personnel arrived.
The 61-year-old driver was then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies say they are currently investigating the crash.
