Report: Browns have ‘strong interest’ in former Ohio State head coach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have a strong interest in the former Ohio State head coach, Urban Meyer, according to a report from The Athletic Reporter Bruce Feldman.
This report comes moments after the Browns announced that they are interviewing Mike McCarthy for their vacant head coaching position.
Meyer coached at Ohio State University for seven seasons and led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2014.
Meyer had a total of 83 wins, with only nine losses. He was also 5-2 in bowl games.
Meyer’s tenure as OSU’s head coach was very successful, but he has yet to make the jump to the National Football League.
The Browns are currently looking for a new head coach and a new General Manager.
Meyer is just one name on a long list that the Browns are currently evaluating.
