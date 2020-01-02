Reward increased to over $9,000 for information that would bring 14-year-old Port Clinton boy Harley Dilly home; police ask public for surveillance footage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton police announced that the reward for information leading to Harley Dilly’s location has been increased.
As of Thursday afternoon, the reward linked to the search for the 14-year-old Port Clinton boy now stands at $9,325.
Police have also asked for any surveillance footage from local residences and businesses that may help the investigation:
The search for Dilly, which started when his disappearance was reported on Dec. 20, is now in its 13th day.
Port Clinton Police Chief Rob Hickman said on Wednesday that Dilly’s family is cooperating during the investigation.
“I would like to advise you that through the entire investigation of the disappearance of Harley Dilly, the family has fully cooperated and we have no reason to believe they are involved,” Hickman shared on Facebook on Wednesday morning.
Since Dilly’s disappearance, at least 17 state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies have assisted in the search.
Hickman said tips have come in from across the country, but none of them have led to Dilly’s discovery.
