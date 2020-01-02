Strongsville priest accused in child porn investigation released from jail after posting bond

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Strongsville priest arrested and charged in a child porn investigation bonded out of jail.
Court records show that Robert McWilliams posted 10% of the $50,000 bond, allowing his release from the Cuyahoga County Jail on Thursday morning.
McWilliams was arrested after investigators from the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched his living and office spaces at St. Joseph Parish on Dec. 5, 2019.
McWilliams’ laptops, cellphone, and an iPad were seized as investigators searched for evidence that may have linked him to sex crimes allegedly committed in Geauga County.
Charges against McWilliams include possessing, receiving, and distributing child pornography.
McWilliams is required to be fitted with a GPS device while out on bond.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.