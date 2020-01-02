Wickliffe police seize gun after struggle to arrest man accused of trafficking crack, heroin

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wickliffe Police Department said officers seized a gun after a brief struggle to arrest a 26-year-old man facing a slew of charges, including trafficking in heroin and crack cocaine.
According to police, an officer on on routine patrol came across a man asleep in a running car parked in the parking lot of the Town Square shopping center around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday.
The report said officers woke the man up and repeatedly told him get out of the car, but the man refused and tried to drive away.
An officer was able to shift the car back into park, and officers used a Taser on the man before being able to get him out of the car, according to police.
Police said after a brief struggle, the man was handcuffed.
When officers searched the man and the car, they found a large amount of heroin and crack cocaine, a digital scale, packaging supplies for drugs, about $3,700 in cash, and a loaded Glock handgun, according to the report.
Police said the 26-year-old Wickliffe man was charged with trafficking in heroin and crack cocaine, possessing criminal tools, carrying a concealed handgun, being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon due to a prior manslaughter, firearms, and drug trafficking convictions.
The man was held at the Wickliffe Jail and arraigned on numerous felony charges, according to police.
Police said his bond was set at $50,000 before being transferred to the Lake County Jail.
“This is the first gun seizure of 2020, and continues a trend where more than 50 firearms were seized in 2019; most during traffic stops. A majority of the seizures involve convicted felons and/or people under the influence, or in possession of, illegal drugs," the Wickliffe Police Department said.
