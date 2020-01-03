The adoption Network Cleveland joins Sunny side Up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Adoption Network of Cleveland joined the cast of Sunny Side Up.
The agency will host a wine festival event at the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland on Saturday, Jan. 11.
The event will offer more than 100 wines and champagnes. There will also be entertainment, gourmet food vendors and interactive exhibits.
The event has two sessions.
The VIP admissions will be $65 and will start at 7 p.m. This includes an extra hour of tasting, shorter lines, more time to explore, and some special pours from select wineries during that first hour.
General admission costs $50, starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. Both tickets include all wine tastings with food sold separately.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.