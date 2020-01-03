Amount of medical marijuana sold in Ohio in the first year may surprise you

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program reports 46 opened dispensaries have sold $56 million in product through Dec. 31, 2019.
It was in early January 2019 when the first medical marijuana dispensaries had final inspections and were allowed to open for business in Ohio.
Those sales include 6,713 lbs. of plant material and 287,149 units of manufactured product like tinctures, oils and edibles.
In Ohio, at the end of November there were 74,768 patients approved to buy medical marijuana, although only 51,237 have actually purchased weed from a licensed facility.
With $56 million in sales, the average registered person has spent about $1,093 on legal weed or product in the first year.
The state even tracks the number of receipts, or number of individual sales, of which were $433,998.
The average single sale at a dispensary was $129.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.