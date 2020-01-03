Body of 87-year-old New Franklin woman found under her bed with her hands tied, police say

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police released new information on an 87-year-old woman who was found dead in her home last September.
New Franklin officers found Donna Melhorn’s decomposed body in her Manchester Road home on Sept. 6.
Officers responded to the home after getting a request to do a welfare check.
According to police, Melhorn was found under her bed with her hands tied behind her back.
The Summit County Medical Examiner said the exact cause of death remains under investigation.
Melhorn lived alone.
Police asked anyone with information to call them at 330-882-3281.
