$500,000 bond set for Cleveland man charged in connection to girlfriend’s death on New Year’s Day
Sheldon Stevens (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | January 3, 2020 at 10:14 AM EST - Updated January 3 at 10:14 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 38-year-old man accused of shooting celebratory gunfire after midnight on New Year’s Day faced a judge for the first time in the case on Friday.

Sheldon Stevens is charged with one count of reckless homicide for the death of his 31-year-old girlfriend, Erika Miranda.

The Cleveland Municipal Court judge set bond at $500,000 for Stevens, who pleaded not guilty.

According to the report from the Cleveland Division of Police, officers responded to a home on Merrill Avenue after receiving a call for reports of a woman who was shot.

Detectives found Miranda laying on the floor inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound to her face. She later died at MetroHealth Hospital.

While investigating, police learned that the 34-year-old Stevens was “popping off” rounds of ammunition to celebrate the start of 2020 when Miranda was shot.

