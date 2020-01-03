$500,000 bond set for Cleveland man charged in connection to girlfriend’s death on New Year’s Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 38-year-old man accused of shooting celebratory gunfire after midnight on New Year’s Day faced a judge for the first time in the case on Friday.
Sheldon Stevens is charged with one count of reckless homicide for the death of his 31-year-old girlfriend, Erika Miranda.
The Cleveland Municipal Court judge set bond at $500,000 for Stevens, who pleaded not guilty.
According to the report from the Cleveland Division of Police, officers responded to a home on Merrill Avenue after receiving a call for reports of a woman who was shot.
Detectives found Miranda laying on the floor inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound to her face. She later died at MetroHealth Hospital.
While investigating, police learned that the 34-year-old Stevens was “popping off” rounds of ammunition to celebrate the start of 2020 when Miranda was shot.
