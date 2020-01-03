Browns interview K.C.’s Bieniemy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eric Bieniemy became the third candidate the Browns interviewed for their head coach vacancy on Thursday when they sat down with the Kansas City offensive coordinator.
The 50-year old has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, before that he was the team’s running back’s coach where he worked with Kareem Hunt. Hunt lead the league in rushing as a rookie with Bieniemy as his position coach.
Bieniemy is a highly respected assistant in the NFL and the Browns are not the only team that wants to interview him. Carolina and the New York Giants also want to talk to him, according to reports.
Former Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy and Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman sat down the Browns management on Thursday to discuss the opening.
