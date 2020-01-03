Cleveland police responded to nearly 100 calls for shots fired in 3-hour span on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police released details on how many calls for shots fired officers responded to as Cleveland residents celebrated the new year.
According to police records, officers were called to 99 cases of shots fired between 11 p.m. on New Year’s Day to 2 a.m. New Year’s Eve.
In one case on New Year’s Day, a 38-year-old man was reportedly “popping off" rounds of gunfire just after midnight to celebrate the start of 2020, but instead shot his girlfriend. Sheldon Stevens is now charged with reckless homicide for the death of Erika Miranda.
