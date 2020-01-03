Cleveland woman carjacked at gunpoint in Gordon Square neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who carjacked a woman at gunpoint around noon on Thursday in the city’s Gordon Square neighborhood.
The victim told Cleveland police she was sitting in her 2015 Nissan Versa in her carport, which is attached to her house off Vine Court, when the suspect walked up to her driver’s side window and pointed a gun at her.
According to the police report, the woman got out of the car, leaving behind her purse, phone and wallet.
The suspect entered the car, put the vehicle in reverse, struck a fence and then drove eastbound on Vine Court.
“Seems as real estate prices escalates, so does crime. Be on the lookout and stay vigilant," warned the victim on Facebook.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.