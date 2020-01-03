Daughter hopes for new leads in cold case of mother murdered last year who worked at Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been nearly a year since a Cleveland Clinic employee was murdered in McGowan Park and the case is still unsolved. Shelia Bear-Wallace was also a mother.
January 17th, 2019 -- Katie Wallace is still haunted by the memory of that day.
“It was the worst day of my life,” Katie Wallace said.
It was the day she lost both her mother and her best friend.
“I’m so sorry and I love you and I miss you and you were a great mom,” Wallace said to her deceased mother as her eyes swelled with tears. “You were the best and I’m sorry if I ever took any of it for granted.”
Wallace said she was at work when she got the news.
“Everything felt like it was in slow motion,” she recalled. “It was like I was disassociating. It was like an out of body experience and I walked to the office and knocked on the door and my boss could tell from my face that something was wrong and I was just like my mom was just killed and I remember just collapsing in her arms and her just holding me.”
Her mother, 58-year-old Shelia Bear-Wallace, was shot in the head without warning while walking her dog in the park. Wallace said surveillance video showed what looked like two young men in hoodies committing the crime, but police have not made any arrests.
“It’s only a matter of time before they do this to someone else’s mother, to someone else’s sister or daughter or grandmother,” Wallace said. “What’s gonna stop them?”
Bear-Wallace worked at the Cleveland Clinic for nearly 20 years as an administrative assistant.
“When they would be scared, or something was wrong or they had symptoms going on she would kind of talk them down and she was just so sweet and nice to those people,” Wallace said about her mother’s relationship with the patients at the Cleveland Clinic. “She would offer to pray with them over the phone if they needed it she was just that type of person.”
Wallace is pleading with anyone who knows anything to come forward.
“I think it’s up to the people that know something to come forward and say something,” she said. “I know that they’re afraid. I don’t blame them, but I think that they need to come forward before this happens to somebody else.”
There is a candlelight vigil planned at the park on the anniversary of the murder.
