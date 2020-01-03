Day 14 of search for Harley Dilly: Reward nears $10,000 for safe return of 14-year-old Port Clinton boy

Harley Dilly (Source: Port Clinton Police Department)
By Chris Anderson | January 3, 2020 at 1:27 PM EST - Updated January 3 at 3:32 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search for Harley Dilly has now lasted two weeks.

Port Clinton police announced on Friday that the reward for information leading to the 14-year-old Port Clinton boy’s location has increased again.

Following a $500 donation on Friday morning, the reward now stands at $9,825.

*** REWARD UPDATE, Friday, January 3rd, 2020 *** $9.825.00 for information leading to the safe return of HARLEY...

Posted by Port Clinton Police Department on Friday, January 3, 2020

Port Clinton Police Chief Rob Hickman reiterated in a daily update on Friday that Dilly’s parents have fully cooperated with the investigation.

Mother of missing 14-year-old Port Clinton boy on 10th day of search: 'Just come home'

“The Dilly’s entire life has been and continues to be scrutinized on social media, their ONLY concern right now is that HARLEY is returned to them safely,” the sheriff wrote on Facebook.

Harley Dilly Update, Friday, January 3rd, 2020 Good Morning Friends, Unfortunately, we have NO new information that I...

Posted by Port Clinton Police Department on Friday, January 3, 2020

The search for Dilly started when his disappearance was reported on Dec. 20.

At least 17 state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies have assisted in the search for Dilly.

Hickman said tips have come in from across the country, but none of them have led to the boy’s discovery.

