Doylestown’s pink water raises eyebrows, but officials say it’s safe to drink

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Down the hatch!
Photos of pink water flowing from Doylestown faucets began spreading across social media on Thursday, which prompted the village’s utilities department to post the following statement on Facebook:
“The Village of Doylestown Public Utilities Department is aware of the 'pink water’ situation affecting portions of the Village’s water distribution system. Earlier today, repairs conducted at the Village well head resulted in a potassium release which has caused the water to turn pink."
Officials recommend running water until it becomes clear.
Utility crews will be flushing hydrants in affected areas overnight.
