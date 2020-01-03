East Cleveland community speaks out after woman killed at dangerous intersection

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The community gathered to remember a mother of seven who was killed as she walked through East Cleveland.
Terra Nolden, 36, was crossing Euclid Avenue on New Years Eve when the fatal crash occurred. She was going to visit her daughter in the hospital.
Her sister-in-law, Sharona Pruitt, said everyone called her Punkin’. She and Nolden’s brother are taking care of the kids now. She said the family was shocked when they heard the news.
“They’re without their mom over a situation that could’ve been prevented,” she said “We’ve got to make sure we fix the situation so it doesn’t happen again.”
On Thursday, a rally and call to action was held by Black on Black Crime. Her family and community leaders say it never should have happened.
East Cleveland Council Vice President Ernest Smith said “ the light should’ve never came out. Never.” Smith said the light was taken out because ODOT determined there were too many lights and they decided it wasn’t necessary.
“Soon as the light gets taken out, this tragedy happens,” said Smith.
Art Mckoy is an organizer with Black on Black Crime. He said state traffic officials "made a grave mistake and the life of this young lady is on their hands.”
The Ohio Department of Transportation released this statement:
“The Ohio Department of Transportation offers our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the young woman killed on Monday evening in East Cleveland when crossing Euclid Ave. As part of a comprehensive safety and traffic signal upgrade project in the city of East Cleveland, the signal at the intersection of Euclid Ave. and Stanwood/Strathmore is scheduled to be upgraded in the spring of 2020. With the city’s approval, the old signal was removed on November 22, 2019 because of a malfunction in the permanent flash mode. Stop signs replaced the red flashing signal for traffic on Stanwood Rd. and Strathmore Ave.”
