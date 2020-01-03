Vermilion Township man charged for shooting neighbor’s Saint Bernard

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Vermilion Township man is accused of killing his neighbor’s Saint Bernard.
Erie County Sheriff deputies said James Daniels shot the dog named Ranger on Dec. 28.
Ranger’s owner, Elizabeth Thayer, said she let her three dogs outside her Darrow Road home around 9:45 p.m.
She told deputies she heard them barking, so she opened the door, saw Daniels with a flashlight and heard a gunshot.
Thayer said she then saw Ranger fall to the ground.
After getting the other two dogs inside, Thayer walked over and Daniels allegedly said he shot the dog because it was on his property.
Thayer then asked Daniels to shoot Ranger again, because of his pain and suffering.
Daniels is charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals and will be arraigned in Vermilion Municipal Court on Jan. 7.
Thayer is charged with failure to confine and will be arraigned in Vermilion Municipal Court on Jan. 9.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.