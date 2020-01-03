Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns began their coaching search by interviewing former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy. He met with owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam as Cleveland tries to find the right coach after so many failed attempts. McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2010 and went to the playoffs nine times before being fired in 2018. He would seem to have everything the Browns covet. He's a respected, proven winner with experience handling quarterbacks. The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday after a 6-10 season. The team is also looking for a new general manager.