Iran vows ‘harsh’ response to US killing of top general

BAGHDAD (AP) - Iran has vowed “harsh retaliation” for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed its top general and the architect of its interventions across the Middle East.
The killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, marks a major escalation in the standoff between Washington and Iran.
Iran’s supreme leader warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the U.S. after the airstrike, calling Soleimani the “international face of resistance.”
The killing, and any forceful retaliation by Iran, could ignite a conflict that engulfs the whole region, endangering U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria and beyond.
Over the last two decades Soleimani had assembled a network of powerful and heavily armed allies stretching all the way to Lebanon and Israel’s doorstep.
Global powers are warning that the world has just become a more dangerous place after the targeted killing by the U.S. of Iran’s top general.
China, Russia and France, all permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, took a dim view of the U.S. airstrike that killed Soleimani.
A French deputy minister says “We are waking up in a more dangerous world.”
Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the U.S. airstrike as “an adventurist step” that will inflame that Mideast. China said it was “highly concerned.”
Urgent reconciliation efforts are being launched behind the scenes.
The price of oil surged on the news of the military strike. Uncertainty has gripped global investors, who are trying to gauge what Iran’s response will be.
In previous tensions with the U.S., Iran has threatened the supply of oil that travels from the Persian Gulf to the rest of the world.
About 20% of oil traded worldwide travels by ship from the gulf.
Analysts say Iran is expected to respond to the killing but perhaps not immediately.
The international benchmark for crude oil jumped 4.1%, or $2.70, to $68.95 a barrel on Friday.
