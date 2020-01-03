Pentagon says US airstrike killed powerful Iranian general

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, file photo, Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Quds Force, attends an annual rally commemorating the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution, in Tehran, Iran. Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, that Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. (Source: Ebrahim Noroozi)
January 2, 2020 at 7:07 PM EST - Updated January 2 at 10:26 PM

(AP) - The Pentagon says the U.S. military has killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump.

The Pentagon annonced it killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, in a strike at Baghdad International Airport. (Source: Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces via CNN)

An airstrike killed Soleimani, architect of Iran’s regional security apparatus, at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, Iranian state television and three Iraqi officials said.

The attack is expected to draw severe Iranian retaliation against Israel and American interests.

The Defense Department says Soleimani “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, Iraqi officials said.

