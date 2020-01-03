Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FIRE-THREE DEAD
2-year-old among 3 dead after residential explosion and fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old girl and two adults were found dead after an explosion ignited a fire at an Ohio home. Authorities in Columbus say homicide detectives are investigating the Wednesday evening blast because the cause remains unclear. Neighbors reported a loud boom that shook homes in the neighborhood several miles southeast of downtown Columbus. Investigators say the bodies of 33-year-old Nerissa Distin, 42-year-old Gary Morris and the child were found inside the scorched two-story house. They didn't release the girl's name. Firefighters say two other children lived at the home but weren't there at the time.
Feds say man threatened Ohio State during Michigan game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are looking for a man accused of threatening to shoot up Ohio State University and hurt players on the football team in 2018. A September indictment unsealed last month accuses Daniel Rippy of making the “electronic communication” threat from California during the annual game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018, which was played in Columbus that year. Ohio State won the game 62-39. Rippy was arrested Dec. 28 in Livermore, California, and released on bond Monday. A court filing the same day seeking his arrest says he didn't report to authorities as required.
Firefighters battle New Year's blaze at abandoned factory
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dozens of firefighters are battling a blaze at a long-abandoned Ohio factory, with smoke visible for miles. The fire at the former paper plant in Middletown in southwestern Ohio first broke out early Wednesday morning. Authorities thought the blaze was under control but went back to work after flames and heavy smoke were spotted in the early afternoon. The Hamilton-Middletown Journal reports that homeless people frequent the building, according to Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli. It's the second major fire to hit following a 2018 blaze. The building has been abandoned for decades.
Ohio school district brings back in-school driver's ed class
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school district has brought back in-school driver's ed classes to help more students earn licenses. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Akron Public Schools is piloting a program to return the program in schools with the greatest need. The classes take place after school at a discount, with some students earning scholarships to defray the cost. Driver's ed classes in school is largely a thing of the past, with private third-party providers taking over the training beginning a few decades ago. Some employers told the district that students' lack of a license was a deal breaker when hiring.
"Crawdads" flies off Cincinnati-area library shelves
CINCINNATI (AP) — The best-selling novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” has been popular with book borrowers, too. The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County reported Tuesday that Delia Owens' 2018 book about a young girl's life in a North Carolina coastal marsh led 2019 book checkouts with 4,985 through Monday. Michelle Obama's memoir “Becoming” led Adult Nonfiction checkouts, with two older nonfiction books set in Ohio remaining popular. They were “Hillbilly Elegy” and “Dreamland.” Leading Juvenile Books in checkouts was “Pokemon Adventures.” The Teen Books category was topped by Jenny Han's "To All the Boys I've Loved Before."
Ohio police investigate multiple New Year's Eve shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police across Ohio had their hands full New Year's Eve with multiple reports of shootings. In Cleveland, police reported 10 separate instances of shootings, including one fatality, from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday. One of those included a 1 a.m. shooting at a club that wounded four people. In Cincinnati police say three people were wounded in a single 2 a.m. shooting and a fourth person was wounded in another shooting at 2:30 a.m. In Akron, police were investigating the fatal shooting of a man reported about 10:30 p.m.
State auditor criticizes Ohio city for alleged funds misuse
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — The state auditor has criticized an Ohio city for using money from water, sewer and environmental sanitation funds instead of the city's general fund. GOP Auditor Keith Faber says Youngstown used those funds “as their general fund ATM." Faber told The Tribune Chronicle for a Wednesday story that he's never seen anything like the way Youngstown spent $4.4 million in 2017 and 2018, calling the spending improper. Faber wants the money reimbursed from the city's general fund. But Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said that won't happen unless a court instructs the city to do so.
Toolkit helps houses of worship prep responses if attacked
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials have developed a free, online toolkit to help houses of worship discuss and prepare for how they would respond if they were attacked. The director of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency says the toolkit provides guidance for tabletop preparedness exercises that can be used for congregations of various sizes, from large synagogues to small, rural churches. The governor says attacks on houses of worship appear to be escalating, and they must be prepared. The toolkit announcement this week came days after a man fatally shot two people at a Texas church and was killed by a member of its security team.
Ohio county's ban on plastic bags underway in New Year
CLEVELAND (AP) — A ban on single use plastic bags is underway in the Ohio county that's home to Cleveland. The ban in Cuyahoga County began Wednesday but won't be enforced until July 1. Fox 8-TV reports that most Giant Eagle stores in the county have eliminated the bags beginning New Year's Day. Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan says the company will have reusable bags for purchase and customers will receive fuel perks for every reusable bag used. Cleveland opted out of the ban until July 1 to give a working group time to study the impact on businesses of reducing bags.
Judge suspends prosecutor after state asked for his removal
FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — A county prosecutor in Ohio who faced allegations of sexual harassment of female employees has been suspended. The move on Tuesday came a day after the state filed a complaint to remove Sandusky County Prosecutor Tim Braun. He pleaded guilty to negligent assault in early December as part of a plea deal that allowed him to keep his salary through next June but also barred him from working in his office. Ohio's attorney general wants to oust Braun, arguing that he is unable to perform key duties of his job. A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for Braun's attorney.