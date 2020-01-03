Man accused of beating and raping a woman in Edgewater Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is facing charges after he is accused of beating and raping a woman.
The alleged attack happened at Edgewater Park in Cleveland.
Police say that 26- year old Ambus Shepherd Jr. is the suspect in the case.
According to court records, he is facing charges including rape, kidnapping, and felonious assault, all of which are felony charges.
Authorities are currently looking for the 26-year-old Cleveland man.
The victim told officers Shepherd Jr. threatened to shoot her.
19 News has requested a mugshot for Shepherd Jr. and will share his picture as soon as the police provide it.
