Man arrested for allegedly beating, raping woman at Edgewater Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was arrested Friday for allegedly beating and raping a woman at Edgewater Park.
The attack happened Dec. 29, according to court records.
The victim told officers Shepherd also threatened to shoot her.
Metroparks police identified the suspect as Ambus Shepherd Jr., 26, and said he was taken into custody without incident on Friday.
No other details of Shepherd’s arrest are being released.
According to court records, Shepherd is facing charges of rape, kidnapping, and felonious assault.
