Mentor Schools select new head football coach to succeed retired Steve Trivisonno

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) - In his 23 seasons as the head coach of the Mentor High School football team, Steve Trivisonno led the Cards to 209 wins, 19 playoff appearance seasons, five regional championships, six final four appearances, and four state runners-up titles.
Now that he has hung up his headset and retired from his victorious reign, the Cardinals have a new man at the helm.
Mentor Schools announced on Thursday that Assistant Head Football Coach Matt Gray has been promoted to Head Coach, pending official board approval.
Even though the football season officially begins on Aug. 1, Coach Gray plans to begin with off-season duties right away, according to the announcement.
Mentor Schools said Coach Gray has served as both an intervention specialist and assistant football coach for the Cards since 2012.
The press release described him as “an enthusiastic educator and has demonstrated great professionalism with students, staff and parents/guardians, both in the classroom and on the field. His knowledge of the successfully-run program and our school community will be invaluable as he begins in this new role.”
“Coach Gray’s passion and energy for football and his focus on developing our student athletes as people make him the ideal fit for our program, school and community,” said Mentor High School Principal Jason Crowe. “Having the opportunity to interview a variety of experienced candidates, we are confident we found the best coach and person to lead our football program in Matt Gray.”
“I am excited and honored to have this new opportunity to serve our community through the Mentor Football program,” Coach Gray said. “We have a strong, committed coaching staff in Mentor, and I look forward to continue working together to teach not only lessons of football, but important life lessons to the student-athletes who work hard to play for our team.”
Coach Gray earned his teaching degree in special education from the University of Dayton, where he also played football.
He then went on to complete his Master’s in educational administration at Ashland University.
Coach Gray was a coach and teacher at Willoughby South High School before joining the Mentor Cardinals.
On a personal note, Coach Gray is a newlywed. He and his wife, Sarah, have chosen Mentor to be their home.
