Northeast Ohio Weather: More rain moves in overnight, wintry mix tomorrow morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What a gray and dreary morning out there.
Pockets of patchy drizzle are possible in the Cleveland area through the afternoon.
Skies will remain cloudy.
Those of you south of Akron may see a few additional showers through the afternoon and into the evening.
Another wave of widespread rain will move in from the south this evening.
Take the umbrella along if you have plans.
As temperatures fall early tomorrow morning, rain will mix with snow.
The wintry mix will move out by mid to late morning Saturday.
Lake effect snow showers will develop during the late afternoon and evening hours.
Snowfall accumulation amounts will not be very high.
Most of the area will see a trace to 1″.
With the lake effect moving in, a trace to 2″ is possible in the Primary Snow Belt, inland and south of I-90 on the East Side.
Lake effect snow will come to an end by Sunday.
Saturday’s high: 38°
Sunday’s high: 43°
