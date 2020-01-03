Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain in the area today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The team is monitoring an area of low pressure this morning in northeast Arkansas.
Moisture is streaming into Ohio, causing the rain.
The steadier rain is happening south of Cleveland. It will be a light rain this morning along the lakeshore counties.
The latest data is saying that the light rain will end later this morning along the lakeshore.
The rain continues in the southern counties, including Akron-Canton.
The wind is light. Temperatures are still warm for the season.
I have us steady in the middle to upper 40s today.
Light rain continues in the southern counties this evening.
That rain will spread back north as the area of low-pressure tracks across southern Ohio late tonight and early Saturday morning.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.