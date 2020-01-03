ODOT says it will be months before light is replaced at dangerous East Cleveland intersection where mother of 7 was killed

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The East Cleveland community is demanding a new traffic light on Euclid Avenue to keep people safe.
The state says it was taken down about a month ago, and an upgraded light won’t be installed till this spring.
“This is a matter of life and death,” one resident said at a rally Thursday night.
The light hung at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Stanwood. Monday, 36-year-old Terra Nolden died trying to cross the street there.
“It’s an accident and tragedy waiting to happen,” the resident said.
In 2012, ODOT conducted a large traffic study that included Euclid Avenue.
The department determined 31 of 49 traffic signals weren’t necessary, and therefore wouldn’t qualify for federal funding to upgrade. So, those 31 lights were taken down.
The one removed at Euclid Avenue and Stanwood is actually one of the 18 that the state did deem important.
“They dragging they feet,” one resident said. “Somebody dropped the ball and it cost somebody their life.”
Council members who have been working with ODOT on the light upgrade project are hoping the state can speed up the process at this intersection.
“Hopefully ODOT sees this and sees that we need these two lights back,” one councilman said.
Nolden was a mother to seven children.
Many of them were standing at a vigil with their uncle Thursday night in tears.
“My understanding-- she was hit with a force so hard, it knocked her out of both her boots,” her brother said.
19 News asked ODOT how long it usually takes to upgrade a traffic signal like the ones going in on Euclid.
We also asked how many of the 18 have been replaced in the area.
We'll let you know when we hear back.
