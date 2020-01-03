Ohio sheriff hit by round of New Year’s celebratory gunfire (video)

ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The sheriff in Allen County was hit by a ricocheting stray bullet fired just after midnight on New Year’s Day.
Sheriff Matt Treglia was sitting in his cruiser when the bullet bounced off a deputy’s car, through his window, and striking his chest.
Fortunately, the round bounced off the sheriff’s bulletproof vest.
A deputy was recording video of the “extraordinary” amount of audible celebratory gunfire while sitting in the Lima Police Department when Sheriff Treglia was hit.
The bullet left a noticeable dent in the cruiser.
The sheriff’s office shared the video to remind citizens that shooting any type of gun straight into the air is both extremely dangerous and illegal.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.