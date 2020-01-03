Retired Stow Fire Captain loses battle with cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stow Fire Department announces that retired Fire Captain Steve Wood lost his battle with cancer.
Wood served the Stow community for 30 years before he retired in Jan. 2016.
In a Facebook post, the Stow Fire Department left a touching message about Wood and all of his accomplishments.
He also worked various other jobs as a first responder such as a part-time Tallmadge firefighter for 36 years, a HazMat Zone Coordinator, Assistant Director of Operations, and Director of Operations.
Captain Wood also received the Ron Floyd Award for Outstanding Service to the Summit County.
Captain Wood leaves behind two sons, Cody and Jacob.
Wood passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2.
