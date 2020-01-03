Shooter behind bars after killing man, wounding woman on New Year’s Day in Bedford Heights, police say

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Maple Heights man is behind bars and awaiting trial, after he was arrested for murder on New Year’s Day.
Tayvon Lanier is accused of fatally shooting Gmorrow Harden, 23, in the 5900 block of Bear Creek Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
Lanier also shot a 19-year-old woman during the incident, according to a Bedford Heights police report.
He is charged with murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and improper discharge of a firearm, according to court records.
Lanier’s bond was set at $2 million.
His arraignment was continued to Monday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. in Bedford Municipal Court.
He will be arraigned via video.
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.