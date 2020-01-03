Strongsville priest arrested on child porn charges still in jail after posting bond

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Strongsville priest facing child pornography charges posted bond in Cuyahoga County.
But, Robert McWilliams is still behind bars because of charges he faces in Geauga County.
McWilliams’ bond was set at $50,000 in Dec. for charges that include possessing, receiving, and distributing child pornography.
McWilliams served as a priest in Strongsville before The Cleveland catholic diocese put him on leave during the investigation.
The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrived at St. Joseph Parish in Dec. They searched McWilliams’ living and office spaces for evidence related to crimes that were allegedly committed in Geauga County.
Laptops, a cell phone, and an iPad were seized during the search.
If McWilliams does get released, he will be ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
