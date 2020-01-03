Suspect charged for shooting off large fireworks in Medina on New Year’s Day

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect has admitted to setting off what appeared to be commercial-grade fireworks in a Medina neighborhood, according to Medina Police.
On Jan. 1 around 9 p.m., the dispatch center at the Medina Police Department received multiple calls regarding explosions on the south end of the city.
Officers investigated the area, but they were not able to find the suspect.
The next day, police received video from a resident that showed the suspect launching fireworks.
The incident occurred in the 900 block of Ty Drive.
The suspect has been charged with a misdemeanor fireworks violation, police said.
