Wickliffe police investigating break-in after robbers take $1000 worth of cigarettes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe police are currently investigating a break-in at a convenience store where suspects took over $1000 worth of cigarettes.
According to police, the two pictured suspects were in and out of the store in just over a minute.
The break-in happened on Thursday around 5:20 a.m.
Officials say that the pictured men took numerous cartons of cigarettes worth more than $1,000.
Police say that the break-in appears to be one of several recent crimes in the Cleveland metro area that are related.
Authorities say if you know anything about the pictured suspects, call Wickliffe detectives at 440-943-1234.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.