Xavier looks to extend streak vs St. John's

SUPER SENIORS: Xavier's Tyrique Jones, Naji Marshall and Quentin Goodin have combined to account for 50 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Musketeers points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LJ: LJ Figueroa has connected on 37.7 percent of the 77 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 27 over the last five games. He's also converted 70.2 percent of his foul shots this season.