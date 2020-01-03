17-year-old boy murdered on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tragic scene unfolded Thursday evening when a 17-year-old was gunned down on the city’s East Side.
The boy was shot at about 6:40 p.m. at 1733 Avalon Road, and first responders couldn’t find a pulse as they rushed to his aid.
Officers pulled a scale from his hoodie pocket, and found what appeared to be marijuana wrapped in a tissue in his hand, according to a Cleveland Police report.
Police also picked up a large plastic bag of what appeared to be marijuana near his body.
The boy was taken to University Hospitals by Cleveland EMS, where he died from his injuries.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that the victim’s name was Devon Lewis.
At least two people have been fatally shot in Cleveland since Jan. 1.
There were 118 homicides in Cleveland in 2019, and 120 in 2018.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.