Browns hiring season: 7 candidates competing for the toughest job in football

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the words of Jimmy Haslam, the Cleveland Browns are more determined than ever to get the head coaching position filled right.
Since firing Freddie Kitchens on Dec. 29 after losing to the team with the worst record in the NFL and just his first season in the role for Cleveland, the Browns have already been interviewing candidates to fill the position.
To keep you up to date on who the team has been reportedly interviewing and who they are, here’s a list of the candidates and what they’ve done to get them to this point:
Eric Bieniemy
Where he is now: Eric Bieniemy just completed his second season as the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he was with the club since 2013 as the running backs coach.
How he got there: Coaching isn’t the only experience Bieniemy has in the NFL. He was a running back for nine seasons after getting selected by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft. He went on to play with the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles until he hung up his helmet after 1999.
Beiniemy got his first coaching gig in 2001 at his alma mater, the University of Colorado, where he earned All-America honors in 1990 and finished third in the Heisman Trophy balloting.
For two years, he served as the Buffaloes running backs coach before serving that position at UCLA from 2003-2005. He was also UCLA’s recruiting coordinator in his last season there.
After UCLA won the 2005 Sun Bowl, Bieniemy was back in the NFL. This time, as the running back coach for the Minnesota Vikings.
He served that role from 2006-2010, and was also named the Vikings’ assistant head coach for offense in 2010.
Bieniemy returned to the University of Colorado Boulder as the offensive coordinator from 2011-2012 before joining the Chiefs.
Brian Daboll
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Browns are set to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll this Sunday, pending the result of their game on Saturday against the Houston Texans.
Familiar face: If Brian Daboll looks and sounds familiar to you Cleveland fans, that’s because he is. Daboll served as the Browns’ offensive coordinator from 2009-2010. But let’s backtrack...
Where he is now: Daboll has served as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator since 2018.
How he got there: Before becoming a coach, Daboll played football for the University of Rochester.
He was first hired as a restricted earnings coach by The College of William & Mary in 1997 before becoming a graduate assistant at Michigan State University from 1998-1999.
Daboll’s NFL coaching career as the defensive coaching assistant for the New England Patriots in 2000 before being promoted to the club’s wide receivers coach in 2002.
He left the Pats to join the New York Jets as their quarterbacks coach from 2007-2008.
Then he joined the Browns under Eric Mangini. While he was in Cleveland, the Browns’s offense was ranked 32nd in the NFL in 2009 and 29th in the NFL in 2010.
Daboll then traveled down south to be the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2011, went west as the Kansas City Chief’s offensive coordinator for 2012, and then to New England to be the Patriots’ offensive assistant in 2013.
He stayed with the Pats as their tight ends coach from 2014-2016, helping them win Super Bowl LI.
Daboll then returned to coach college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2017.
During his time as the offensive coordinator for Nick Saban, the Tide went on to win the 2018 National Championship Game.
Daboll returned to the NFL in 2018 when he was named as the offensive coordinator for the Bills.
Mike McCarthy
Where he left off: In his 13 seasons as the Packers’ head coach from 2006-2018, McCarthy lead the team to 135 wins, nine postseason trips, six divisional wins, and the Super Bowl XLV victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Browns press release regarding their head coach interviewee said, “His 125 regular season victories rank 30th in league history and his .618 win percentage is 29th among coaches who have won at least 30 games. If McCarthy becomes a head coach in 2020, he’ll be, at worst, fifth among active coaches for most career wins.”
How he got there: McCarthy was a tight end at Scottsdale Community College before transferring to NAIA’s Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas.
He broke into his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Fort Hays State from 1987-1988 before serving the same role for three seasons at the University of Pittsburgh form 1989-1991.
McCarthy stayed at the University of Pittsburgh to become the wide receivers coach in 1992.
His first NFL gig was for the Kansas City Chiefs as their offensive quality control coordinator from 1993-1994. He then went on to be the club’s quarterbacks coach form 1995-1998.
McCarthy left the Packers to become the quarterbacks coach in 1999.
After the Packers released the entire coaching staff when the season ended, McCarthy went on to become the New Orleans Saints’ offensive coordinator from 2000-2004.
McCarthy then served as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers in 2005 before coming into his role as the Green Bay Packers head coach.
Ironic personal note: McCarthy is a native from Pittsburgh and grew up as a Steelers fan. He probably wasn’t expecting to possibly be on the Browns’ side of the rivalry while growing up!
Josh McDaniels
NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted out on Thursday that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels plans to be interviewed for the Browns head coach position next Friday as a “top candidate."
Familiar face: Josh McDaniels could be considered a born and raised Clevelander (even though his address wasn’t exactly within the city’s limits). He was born in Barberton, went to McKinley Senior High School, and continued his education at John Carroll University in University Heights.
Where he is now: McDaniels has been with the New England Patriots since 2011. The Pats hired him to act as an offensive assistant coach during their 2011 playoff run. He then went on to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2012. He has maintained that role since then, and even withdrew from the position as the Indianapolis Colts head coach after he was announced.
McDaniels has been on the Pats coaching staff for all six of their Super Bowl championships, including Super Bowl XXXVI, Super Bowl XXXVIII, Super Bowl XXXIX, Super Bowl XLIX, Super Bowl LI, and Super Bowl LIII.
How he got there: McDaniels was a quarterback at in high school, but primarily played as a wide receiver for the Blue Streaks from 1995-1998.
He began his coaching career as a senior graduate assistant under Nick Saban at Michigan State University in 1999.
Two years later, McDaniels first joined the Pats in 2001 as a personal assistant. He then served the team as a defensive coaching assistant from 2002-2003 before becoming the quarterbacks coach in 2004.
McDaniels was officially promoted to offensive coordinator when the 2005 season ended in addition to his role as the quarterbacks coach. He manned the two positions through 2008.
The Denver Broncos named McDaniels their head coach in 2009. He was fired from the position in 2010.
He went on to become the offensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams in 2011 before returning to the Pats the following year.
Greg Roman
Familiar face: Greg Roman is no stranger to the Cleveland area. He, like fellow Browns head coach candidate Josh McDaniels, is also a John Carroll University alum. As a Blue Streak, Roman starred on the defensive line and helped the team win the Ohio Athletic Conference championship, which wouldn’t be earned again until 2016.
Where he is now: Roman served as the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, but he has been with the team for several years prior.
How he got there: His first coaching job was as the offensive line assistant for the Carolina Panthers from 1995-2001.
He moved on to be the tight ends coach and quarterbacks coach for the Houston Texans from 2002-2005 before first joining the Baltimore Ravens as an offensive line assistant from 2006-2007.
Roman then left the NFL to be the offensive coordinator for Holy Spirit High School in 2008 and the tight ends coach and offensive tackles coach for Stanford from 2009-2010.
He returned to the NFL as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014.
The Buffalo Bills hired him to be the offensive coordinator in 2015, but was relieved in 2016 during the season.
Roman went back to the Baltimore Ravens when he was hired as the senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach in 2017. He was then named the assistant head coach in addition to maintaining his role as the tight ends coach in 2018, and became the offensive coordinator in 2019.
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted out that he thinks Baker Mayfield would approve if Roman was selected.
Robert Saleh
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said the Browns are set to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Saturday.
Where he is now: Robert Saleh has been the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers since 2017.
How he got there: Saleh played as a tight end for Northern Michigan University from 1998-2002.
He began his coaching career as a defensive assistant for Michigan State University from 2002-2003. He also held that same role at Central Michigan in 2004 and the University of Georgia in 2005.
Saleh broke into the NFL in 2005 when he was hired as an intern with the Houston Texans where he worked with the defensive unit. He worked his way up to be a defensive quality control coach for the club in from 2006-2008 before being promoted to assistant linebackers coach from 2009-2010.
The Seattle Seahawks hired Saleh in 2011 as their defensive quality control coach. He served that role through 2013 when they won Super Bowl XLVIII.
After the championship win, Salah was hired as the Jacksonville Jaguars linebackers coach from 2014-2016.
Saleh’s next move was to the 49ers.
Kevin Stefanski
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski may also be in the interviewed for the Browns head coach position this week, pending the result of their game versus the Saints on Sunday.
Where he is now: Kevin Stefanski was named the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings for the 2019 season, but he has been with the club since 2006.
How he got there: Stefanski played football at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a part of the only undefeated Penn team of the decade.
His coaching career kicked off with an operations internship with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005.
He went back to Penn that year as the assistant director of football operations.
Stefanski then joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2006 as an assistant to former head coach Brad Childress.
He served that role through 2008 before being promoted to be the assistant quarterbacks coach from 2009-2013.
Stefanski then served as the tight ends coach from 2014-2015, the running backs coach in 2016, the quarterbacks coach in 2017-2018, additionally serving as the interim offensive coordinator in 2018 before being named as the offensive coordinator for 2019.
